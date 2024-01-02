David A. Opitz

David Allen Opitz, 70, of Stoneboro, passed away at AGH Pittsburgh on December 30, 2023.

David was born on August 1, 1953, in Meadville, to Robert and Mary Opitz. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1971 and went on to work as a Resident Assistant at Polk Center.

David attended Stoneboro Unity of Faith Church.

David enjoyed gardening and tending to his yard. He always had bright, beautiful flowers showcased around his porch. David also relished spending time with his family.

David married his loving wife Patti on July 30, 1983.

David is survived by his wife and his children, Dustin F. Opitz of Franklin and Tanya (Eric) Stephan of Stoneboro. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Justice R. Opitz (Jake Rice), Jayda R. Opitz (Dominic Miller), Alana M. Fry, and Jon M. Stephan. David also leaves four great-grandchildren behind: Autumn, Bishop, Sylvia Rice, and Madelyn Miller. David leaves behind a brother, Robert M. Opitz, and two sisters, Carol Myhard and Cheri Opitz.

David was preceded in death by his parents, his Aunt Betty Martin, and his Uncles Gordon and Dale Opitz.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, January 8.

A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Pastor Janet Pratt, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be be made in David’s name to a charity of one’s choice

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com

