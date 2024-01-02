Eric C. Obert

Eric Charles Obert, 72, of Titusville, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Eric was born January 20, 1951, in Union City, to the late Charles Duane Obert and surviving Margorie Maye Obert.

He graduated from Union City High School in 1968.

He received his bachelor’s degree in Biology from the Pennsylvania State University.

He married his wife of 47 years, the late Kathleen Paonessa Obert, on October 25, 1975.

Eric began his career working for the Fish Commission in Tionesta. He then took a job with the Department of Environmental Protection where he also served on the Emergency Response Team.

He subsequently moved on to work for Pennsylvania Sea Grant, affiliated with the Penn State Behrend campus, housed in the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

He also spent many evenings serving as a referee for local middle and high school basketball games.

Eric loved sports and spent many hours at local sporting events cheering for his children.

He was an avid fisherman and could often be found on an area lake in his boat.

Additionally, he was a member of the local Elder statesmen golf league and the local bowling circuit, where he made many good friends. After retirement, he stayed connected to his work community by serving on the Presque Isle Park Advisory Committee.

His true passion was his family. He was a loyal and devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He never failed to show up for his family and his gentle and steadfast presence will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his four children Maria Good and husband Chris of Fairview, Joanna Richard and husband Tyler of Warren, Andrea Campbell and husband Jeffrey of Erie and Stephen Obert and wife Nikki of Edinboro; 15 grandchildren including the late Isabelle Good and Owen David Campbell. Surviving grandchildren include Cora, Aubrey, Jesse, and Josephine Good of Fairview; Wesley, Bennett, Marcella, Charlotte, and Lucia Richard of Warren; Everett, Rowan, Silas and Eli (and one more arriving in March) Obert of Edinboro; his mother Marjorie Obert of Union City; his brother Darrell Obert and wife Brenda of Union City, sister-in-law Judith Paonessa of Niagara Falls, N.Y., brother-in-law Peter Paonessa of Flagler Beach, Fla., sister-in-law Sylvia Christian and husband Leslie of Virginia Beach, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Wednesday, January 3, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A service of Christian burial will be conducted on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard officiating.

Interment will be at St. Catharine’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Presque Isle Partnership at discoverpi.com/support.

