Featured Local Job: Night Youth Services Worker

The Western Secure Treatment Unit in Emlenton, PA, a program operated by Rite of Passage, is looking for a full-time Night Youth Services Worker.

As a Youth Services Worker, you’ll provide safety and around-the-clock supervision for the youth in our program, and provide an atmosphere that is supportive of the needs of the students. You’ll monitor and document student behaviors and activities, participate and assist with educational, social, athletic and recreational activities, and work in collaboration with other professional staff to establish and/or meet the goals of each student’s treatment plan.

There is no previous experience required for this role.

Training will be provided, but if you do have related experience and/or education, you may be eligible to start above entry-level.

Pay Rate: $21 per hour

Click the link below for the full job description:

Night Youth Services Worker

Apply Here

The Western Secure Treatment Unit is located at 12 Dakota Drive Emlenton, PA, 16373.

