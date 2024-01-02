John M. Omiatek

John Omiatek passed away Monday, January 1, 2024–the day after his 70th birthday.

He battled bravely against cancer for the final year of his life.

John was born in Oil City, on December 31, 1953 to the late Anthony Omiatek and Aileen McGillicudy, and was preceded in death by two of his brothers, Joseph Omiatek and Timothy Omiatek.

John was a life-long resident of Oil City.

John graduated from Venango Christian High School and then worked with the residents of Polk Center. This was a job that he dedicated himself to, and brought joy to the residents in his care.

John followed his passion for music to a career in the piano industry at Story and Clark Pianos, which later became QRS Music in Seneca.

He worked his way up to Technical Service Manager from an entry-level position, and excelled in that position until his retirement.

While John held several roles throughout his career, he was first and foremost a musician. He was inspired by his mother, Aileen’s love of music and bought his first piano when he was 17 for $5.

Throughout his life, John was a performing keyboard player for the majority of his life.

He was a member of the J.S. McGillicudy Band, the Southern Knights Band, and the Route 8 Band until he passed away.

His ability to play music and perform was an engine of joy and hope in his life, and was interwoven in his thoughts up unto the very end.

John left an enduring legacy of music in the local community and the region.

John is survived by his fiance, Mary Jo McGinty, his younger brother Michael (Mary) Omiatek and their son Jude, his children, Mark Omiatek and Emily (Michael) Bomberger, and Mary Jo’s sons, Michael Brown and Nicholas Brown. John is also survived (and revered) by his grandchildren, Abigail Bomberger, Michael Brown, Gracie Brown, and Kaylee Brown.

A viewing will be held at Reinsel’s Funeral Home on Thursday, January 4, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., then again at 6pm-8pm with a short service to follow the evening viewing.

