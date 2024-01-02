Kerle Enters Race to Replace Oberlander in PA State House

CLARION, Pa. — Lisa Kerle of New Bethlehem has officially announced her candidacy for the 63rd Legislative District in the Pennsylvania State House.

Representative Donna Oberlander, who currently holds the seat, announced in December that she would not seek re-election.

Kerle, a lifelong Republican, has worked as a Constituent Services Specialist in Rep. Oberlander’s office for the past three years and four months.

Kerle, who is taking a leave of absence from her position to focus all of her time and attention on the race, believes her constituent service experience and the many relationships she has forged both at the state and local level will give her leverage to start serving the residents of the district in Harrisburg, according to a release issued by her campaign on Tuesday.

“As someone who was born and raised in the district, I have the pulse of the constituents and know that they need a strong voice in Harrisburg,” Kerle stated. “Northwest Pennsylvania—particularly Clarion and Armstrong Counties—are at a crossroads. We need to attract new businesses to the area to expand our local tax base, provide quality family sustaining jobs to keep and retain our local workforce, and most importantly, we need to help keep tax dollars out of Harrisburg and instead keep them in the taxpayer pockets.”

Kerle is a fiscal conservative and supporter of the pro-life movement and pro-second amendment.

In addition to working for Rep. Oberlander, Kerle currently serves and has served as President of New Bethlehem Borough Council for the past four years and also currently serves as President of the New Bethlehem Water Authority.

She is very active in her community, serving on numerous boards and organizations, including church, civic, and political. Prior to that, Kerle served in management and human resources roles at her family’s former business, Major Brand Tire, in Knox.

“Pennsylvanians want to get to work, and businesses want to start new projects but often are stymied by government red tape, permit requirements, and our tax structure,” Kerle noted. “Making changes in those areas and really prioritizing our manufacturing sector, we can help move Pennsylvania forward.”

Kerle says she prides herself on giving back to the same community that helped her and her family in their times of need after the unexpected passing of her husband, Thomas Kerle.

“The kindness and compassion of others fueled Kerle to turn her attention to helping others, including friends, family, and neighbors in need, something she has been doing for many years,” according to the release. “Kerle is passionate about creating more awareness around the stigma of mental health and the services available to help treat and support emotional wellness.”

“Kerle believes we live in the greatest state and the 63rd District is one of the most special places to live and raise a family.”

She resides in New Bethlehem and has two children: Jennifer Kerle, 24, and Tanner Kerle, 22.

The 63rd Legislative District includes all of Clarion County and the following Armstrong County communities: Atwood, Bradys Bend, Boggs, Cowanshannock, Dayton, Elderton, Hovey, Kittanning (township and borough), Madison, Mahoning, Parker City, Perry, Pine, Plumcreek, Rayburn, Redbank, Rural Valley, South Bethlehem, Sugarcreek, Valley, Washington, Wayne, West Franklin, and Worthington.

