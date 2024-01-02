Lois Young Burns, 91 of Franklin, went peacefully on December 30, 2023, surrounded by her children, to be with her late husband and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Born on April 16th, 1932, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Gladys Work Young.

She attended Bethel Park Schools until her family moved to Franklin, graduating from Franklin High School in 1950.

On May 30, 1953, Lois married the love of her life, and best friend, the late Willard E. Burns, at Grace EV Church in Rocky Grove by her Uncle Dr. Rev. James M. Guthrie. Together they shared 65 years of love and dedication to each other and their family.

Prior to raising her family, she was employed in the accounting department of Joy Manufacturing Company and continued there until they began their family.

Lois loved to do sewing and crafts, opening Kay Lynn Fabrics, and later working in the office of Franklin Medical Group, all in Franklin.

Lois was a 70+ year member of The Order of Eastern Star – Chartiers Chapter # 97.

She belonged to Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Lois loved donating her time being a Sunday School Teacher, Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout Leader, International Order of Rainbow for Girls-Advisory Board, volunteering at the Well Baby Clinic and participating in the churches’ cards caring, and concerns team.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, a brother William Dwayne (Monica) Young, a sister Virginia (Ronald) Evans, a brother-in-law Raymond (Ailene) Burns.

She is survived by their three children: Willard “Chip” (Joan) Burns, Jr.; Darlene (Richard “Dick”) Eakin; and Sandra Burns-Lewis, four grandchildren: Christina (Charles) Smyth; Willard (C.J.) Burns, III, Ashley Burns, and Amanda Lewis, and four Great Grand Children Braden, Landon, Rylan, and Greylan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Before her death, she was cared for diligently by the staff at Sugar Creek Station since 2020 with whom the family is grateful for their care and comfort during the last years of her life.

Lois “Grandma” will be fondly remembered by her family as a seamstress, chocolate chip cookie baker, and her love of chocolate.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Members of the Order of the Eastern Star – Morris Chapter #14 will hold a service for their departed member at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home.

Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, Church Pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Charity of your choice.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

