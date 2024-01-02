Pine Reaches Semifinals, Highlights Golden Eagles’ First Day at Southern Scuffle

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Cam Pine advanced to the semifinal round of the 184-pound bracket on Monday afternoon, highlighting the Golden Eagle wrestling team’s first day at the Southern Scuffle hosted by Tennessee-Chattanooga.

(Pictured above: Cam Pine. Photo credit: Sam Janicki.)

Pine was one of three Golden Eagles to reach at least the quarterfinal round of their respective weight classes, along with Alejandro Herrera-Rondon in the 157-pound bracket and John Worthing in the 174-pound bracket.

After receiving a first-round bye, Pine got off to a fast start in his bout against North Dakota State’s Aidan Brenot.

Less than 90 seconds into the bout he hooked Brenot’s arms and took him down to his back, picking up a quick four-count to take a 7-0 lead.

Pine got another takedown early in the second period and cruised to the 11-1 major decision.

In his quarterfinal bout, Pine notched the only takedown he needed a minute into the action, getting behind Bucknell’s Mike Bartush and riding him down to the mat. He rode him for 1:37 and was able to maintain that riding time advantage for the remainder of the match, setting up the win.

Pine will continue action in the semifinal round on Tuesday against Indiana’s Roman Rogotzke.

Herrera-Rondon and Worthing will also continue competition on Tuesday morning, with that pair reaching their respective quarterfinals before dropping tight bouts.

In the case of the former, Herrera-Rondon logged a pair of low-scoring wins by decision, starting with a 3-1 win over Little Rock’s Chase Tebbets.

He followed with a 6-4 decision over North Carolina State’s Boeden Greenley, but ultimately lost a 4-2 decision to Oklahoma’s Jared Hill in a match where Herrera-Rondon was the clear aggressor.

Worthing, meanwhile, started his day with a come-from-behind win.

Trailing 4-1 to Bucknell’s Myles Takats, Worthing worked to tie the score in the second period, and the two competitors were all knotted up at 6-6 late in the third period.

He got a back trip and a takedown against Takats with less than 10 seconds to go to get the win by decision.

Worthing followed with a sudden victory decision over Drexel’s Jack Janda, recording the only takedown of the bout in the overtime period for a 4-1 victory. His run in the championship bracket came to an end in the quarterfinal round when top-seeded DJ Washington of Indiana took Worthing to his back for a win by fall.

In other brackets, Joey Fischer picked up a consolation win at 125 pounds, beating Gardner-Webb’s Matt Rowland. Suds Dubler won a pair of matches, one in the championship bracket–a 4-1 decision over Indiana’s Clay Felden–and one in the consolation bracket, the latter a 9-7 decision over Little Rock’s Kodiak Cannedy.

TJ England also won a pair of matches, including a 17-7 major decision against Army’s Daniel Uhorchuk, while Wesley Barnes beat Chattanooga’s Wyatt Gibbs (Dec. 7-3) and The Citadel’s Benjamin Haubert (Dec. 4-1).

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.