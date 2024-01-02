FOR REVIEW: 24 Seven Permanent Makeup By Shanna

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – “My mother was my first client, and she loved the results!” said Shanna Tharan, owner of 24 Seven Permanent Makeup By Shanna.

“Her first procedure was a full-color powder eyebrow procedure. She also got lip color done…lip lines and fill. I did her eyeliner later on,” Shanna told exploreClarion.com.

“It’s nice to have your daughter do that for you because she can have free touchups!” Shannon added with a smile. “If I wanted to do anything, she is very good for being game to let me do it on her.”

Permanent makeup, a revolutionary cosmetic procedure, is gaining popularity among people who desire to enhance their looks. This technique is a form of tattooing that involves applying pigments to the skin to create the illusion of makeup. Unlike traditional makeup, permanent makeup can last for years, saving you time and money in the long run.

24 Seven Permanent Makeup by Shanna is perfect for busy individuals who do not have the time to apply makeup every day. It is also ideal for people with allergies to traditional makeup products and those with conditions that hinder makeup application.

Furthermore, this technique is waterproof, smudge-proof, and sweat-proof, so you can enjoy your activities without worrying about makeup smudging or fading.

Before Shanna set up her shop, she went to Sherry Raab to get her own permanent makeup applied and learned that Sherry–a trained certified makeup artist–was offering certification. After she gave the career some thought, she decided that she wanted to move forward with the training.

“It is a really neat concept to offer to people, and I felt I would be good at it,” Shanna said.

Permanent eyeliner, microblading eyebrows, permanent lip color, and permanent jewelry services are offered by 24 Seven Permanent Makeup by Shanna

The process of permanent makeup involves using a handheld device that injects the pigments into the skin’s upper layer, creating natural-looking eyebrows, eyeliner, and lip liner.

“You can walk out of my shop with a fresh, new look that enhances your natural beauty,” Shanna said.

Convenience is another advantage of permanent makeup. You can wake up in the morning, and if you don’t want to add any makeup to what you have, you already have that nice base.

“It’s more of an enhancement for under your makeup. I still wear eyeliner if I am going out, just to add a little ‘pop’ to it!” Shanna explained.

Shanna offered the following information on the amount of time each procedure takes:

– Eyeliner upper: about one hour because there is a waiting period for the area to numb. For upper and lower, about one to one and a half hours;

– Microblading eyebrows: about two to three hours for the first session. Although, the time also depends on how much mapping or structural change I have to do. For the second session which is usually done about four weeks after the first session, it would be less time, and this appointment is included in the initial cost; and

– Lips: about two hours.

When exploreClarion.com asked Shanna why a person would want “24 Seven” lip color, she explained that as a person ages, the color of our lips fade. Also, some people just want to make their lips “pop.”

“Some people’s pigmentation changes, like white spots. Or, an injury can be covered with permanent lip makeup. It does depend on the severity of the scar,” Shanna continued.

Recently, Shanna added permanent jewelry to the services she provides.

Permanent jewelry is tailored, measured to the person, and welded with no clasp so it doesn’t come off (within reason of breaking it, etc). There are many different styles to choose from. Cheaper chains all the way up to gold and silver. Bracelets, anklets, necklaces, and rings are some of the items that can be personalized with gems, charms, and initials.

In Shanna’s free time, she is one of the coaches for the Union/AC Valley Boys and Girls Track team.

“Our team came in second place at Districts. We had the most medals ever for the team! We took nine to states and came home with three gold medals. That’s pretty good for a small team!” Shanna said.

She has been coaching for a total of 20 years. She worked at AC Valley before Union and AC joined, and she also coached at Keystone.

24 Seven Permanent Makeup is a game-changer in the beauty industry. It is a safe and long-lasting way to enhance your natural beauty without the hassle of traditional makeup. If you are looking for a low-maintenance solution to your beauty routine, then consider 24 Seven Permanent Makeup.

Shanna will do permanent makeup on anyone over 18, although eyesight is a factor when putting on makeup, so 50 is the typical age.

Evening appointments are available, and if necessary, weekend appointments.

24 Seven Permanent Makeup is located at 12030 Route 338, Knox, PA 16232.

For more information, visit 24 Seven Permanent Makeup By Shanna or call 724-372-0790 to set up an appointment.

