SPONSORED: Franklin Insurance Agency – Serving the Franklin Area Since 1920
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin Insurance Agency, Inc. was originally founded in 1920 by Alvin B. Jordan and was known as A.B. Jordan Insurance.
In 1928, Alvin’s son-in-law, Harry E. Biery, took over the agency and changed the name to Biery Insurance. Mr. Biery ran the company providing insurance services to the Franklin area until 1958 when Mr. Biery’s son, Harry E. Biery, Jr. took over the agency. The agency remained in the Biery family and remained a staple of Franklin, Pennsylvania.
In 1981, a new era for the company began when MCV, Inc. of Titusville purchased the agency followed by the agency being purchased by D. Charles Graham and David F. Ballard in 1989.
This final transition brought us the company we know today: Franklin Insurance Agency.
In 1991, Franklin Insurance Agency expanded its offices by purchasing Dolson & Beith Insurance of Franklin. In only two short years, they welcomed the Seneca office of Bush Insurance with a 1993 purchase. Franklin Insurance Agency further expanded in 1996 and 1997 by purchasing Fink Insurance and Prather Insurance.
All acquisitions were brought in-house to one central location in the Franklin Insurance main offices. In November of 1997, Franklin Insurance then purchased MCV, Inc. in Titusville, and changed the name to Titusville Insurance Agency, creating a branch in the Franklin location.
In 2006, David Ballard purchased all outstanding shares of Franklin Insurance, and then on June 16, 2016, he sold all shares to the employees by means of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).
Franklin Insurance Agency employs 13 full-time employees all of which hold insurance licenses.
Franklin Insurance Agency has earned a reputation for professionalism due to the special attention given to the needs, requirements, and details of their clients while forthrightly complying with the underwriting guidelines and expectations of their carriers.
An Independent Advantage
Franklin Insurance Agency is an Independent Insurance Agent, free to choose the best carrier for your insurance needs. They do not work for an insurance company; they work for you. They work on your side when you have a loss and follow through to see that you get fair, prompt payment and service. Franklin Insurance Agency represents a carefully selected group of financially strong, reputable insurance companies, therefore, they are able to offer you the best coverage at the most competitive price.
What is an Independent Insurance Agent?
When you decide to buy a car, you wouldn’t purchase the first one you see. What if one day the automobile industry decided to make only one type of car, one make and one model. You wouldn’t have a choice!
The same situation holds true for insurance. You need insurance to drive a car, to purchase a house, to protect your family’s financial future, and to run a small business. But if there was only one insurance company that offered only one type of insurance, car insurance, home insurance, or businessowner policy — you wouldn’t have a choice. The only solution would be going to that one company.
With an independent insurance agent, you have choices. Independent agents are not tied to any one insurance company. One of the advantages of using an independent agent is that he or she works to satisfy your needs. You are using an expert for an important financial decision.
An independent agent has several companies that he or she can approach to get you the best coverage at the best price. And, your independent agent will know the companies with the most efficient claims departments to recover your losses as quickly as possible.
When you buy insurance, whether it’s for your home, your car, or your business, you want an advocate who will properly assess the risks you face and give you an objective analysis of the marketplace, it’s up to you to make the final choice.
Choose Franklin Insurance Agency.
Get a quote today from Franklin Insurance by clicking here or call 814-432-4523.
Franklin Insurance Agency has two locations ready to serve you:
Franklin Office
814-432-4523
104 13th Street
Franklin, PA 16323
Titusville Office
814-827-8888
107 E. Bloss Street
Titusville, PA 16353
Open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For more information, visit Franklin Insurance’s website here: www.franklin-insurance.com.
