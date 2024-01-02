State Police Calls: Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief; Harassment in Farmington Twp.

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief

State Police in Marienville are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred on a property in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The incident took place between 8:45 PM on December 22, 2023, and 3:45 AM on December 23, 2023, at 2904 Griebel Drive.

According to Trooper Greenawalt, the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident is a small one, approximately the size of a sedan. The vehicle reportedly drove off Griebel Road, into a field, and spun around in the yard, causing property damage.

The damage is estimated to be under $1,000.

State Police are requesting anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident to contact the Marienville Patrol Unit at 814-927-5253.

Harassment in Farmington Twp.

State Police in Marienville responded to a domestic incident on December 23, 2023, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, according to a recent report.

The incident, which involved physical harassment, occurred at approximately 1:25 PM at a residence along State Route 66.

According to Trooper Greenawalt, one individual was cited for harassment.

Further details about the incident and the individuals involved have not been released.

