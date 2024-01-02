 

State Police Searching for UTV Involved in Criminal Mischief Incident

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-lights-october23FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are seeking information about a green utility terrain vehicle (UTV) involved in a case of criminal mischief on December 28, 2023.

According to a report released by the Marienville Patrol Unit, the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. at 276 Route 36 in Green Township, Forest County.

The UTV, described as green with bright under glow and utility lights covering the vehicle, reportedly left a nearby bar, drove across State Route 36, and spun around in the grass off the road, causing damage to the property.

The damage caused by the UTV is estimated to be under $1,000.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

