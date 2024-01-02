Tionesta Seldom Inn Reopens: A Culinary Revival in Forest County

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – The newly revamped Tionesta Seldom Inn is making waves as it opens its doors to the public after months of extensive renovations.

Pittsburgh native Anthony Demaio, with a background in the concrete business, took on the ambitious task of breathing new life into the iconic establishment.

Previously known as “The Seldom Inn,” the building was constructed in 1954 after moving from its first location just down the road. The restaurant closed its doors in June 2022. However, Demaio had a vision for this beloved local gem. Rebranding it from “The Seldom Inn” to “Tionesta Seldom Inn,” he embarked on a journey to transform it into a vibrant hub for the community.

Anthony Demaio stands in the newly renovated kitchen at the Tionesta Seldom Inn.

Demolition proved to be a larger-than-expected undertaking, with seven 30-yard dumpsters filled to the brim with debris removed from the restaurant.

“From the eye, it didn’t seem as bad as it really was, “ Demaio told exploreClarion.com. “As my guys took apart the ceiling, I took a look at the wiring and the plumbing and just said, ‘Demo it.’”

Drawing inspiration from his concrete background, Demaio opted for concrete countertops, giving the restaurant an industrial yet permanent allure. The walls adorned in rustic barn wood lend a cozy atmosphere to the venue.

The Tionesta Seldom Inn officially reopened its doors on the weekend of December 15th, welcoming patrons from near and far.

With an extended schedule from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Demaio gives his bartenders the discretion to stay open until 1:45 a.m., ensuring guests can savor the moments longer.

A look inside the bar room of the Tionesta Seldom Inn.

The star of the kitchen, Chef Nova, moved from Central Florida to Marienville in 2023 and was swiftly hired by Demaio. The owner encouraged him to be innovative, promising to create a unique culinary experience in Tionesta.

“He has a wonderful way of blending some really interesting food, non-traditional food, keeping it affordable, that everybody has just raved about,” Demaio said.

The revamped menu reflects Chef Nova’s creative flair, featuring delectable offerings such as beer-braised wings, a bourbon bacon burger, and fresh-cut fries. For dessert lovers, the restaurant offers Italian cannoli and apple crumble with warm bourbon caramel.

The road to success was not without its challenges. When the restaurant first reopened, the kitchen was still under construction, forcing Chef Nova to cook on tabletop burners with Bernzomatic fuel.

“We were slammed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” Demaio said with a smile. “When you’re put under fire like that? I knew (Chef Nova) was the right guy for us.”

For Anthony Demaio, the Tionesta Seldom Inn marks his first venture in the restaurant industry. Located at 701 PA-36, Tionesta, PA 16353, this reinvented establishment is poised to become a beloved gathering place for the local community and visitors alike.

