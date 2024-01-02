Todd K. Reed, 61, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Born January 26, 1962, in Titusville, he was the son of the late Gerald Reed and Karol Lamey McClellan.

Todd was a graduate of Oil City High School and the Venango County Vo-Tech.

He was a plumber with Joe Streczywilk in earlier years and had worked many years for Union Local 27.

Todd was married on June 11, 1983, to the former Melissa J. Toy and she survives.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid reader.

In his younger years he enjoyed running dogs at the beagle club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Michael Reed and his wife Jennifer of Oil City, Matthew Reed & his wife Amy of Hookstown, three grandchildren, Blake, Abigail and Luke, one brother, Tim McClellan and his wife Tara and their children Gavin, Gabriel and Adah, two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Dunkle of Pleasantville, Michelle Toy of Hilton Head, SC, and nieces, Tracey Corbett and her husband Mark, Stephanie Corbett & her husband Richard, Julie Alessi & her husband Aaron, and nephew Steve Toy and his wife Linda.

He was preceded in death by a brother Bruce Reed and by two brothers in law, William Dunkle and Joseph Toy.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Titusville Branch Church 224 W Spruce St. Titusville.

Interment will follow in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

The Reinsel funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

