Appalachian Mountain STOL Event to Be Held at Clarion County Airport June 27-29

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

CLARION. Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Airport Authority is planning a new Appalachian Mountain STOL (Short Take Off and Landing) event for June 27-29, 2024, to attract pilots and the public.

Airport Manager Don Kimball explained the concept of adventure flying at Clarion County Commissioners’ work session.

“When I returned to the airport as manager, I looked at ways we can go forward,” Kimball said. “What’s the future of aviation, and specifically, how can we do this with Clarion County Airport in mind, along with other things in our area.”

airport event

Clarion County Airport Director Don Kimball

According to Kimball, National STOL is an organized competition series for pilots nationwide to showcase their skills in a sport-like setting. As they compete yearly at one or more events, top finishers earn points towards an annual National Title.

STOHL assists with the organization of the event and provides insurance.

“This attracts younger pilots (who) are likely to get into aircraft that they can go out and fly to places where they can also go camping, fishing, hunting…in Clarion County,” Kimball said.

“My goal at the airport is to bring these younger pilots in their aircraft and show them our facilities to expand how many customers we have at that airport.”

There is a registration fee for all pilots in the competition, and most of those fees will go to the Clarion County Airport.

All registrations are online at https://nationalstol.com.

national stol schedukle

“They have, on average, about 40 pilots who compete in this event. As soon as ours was added to the roster. I’ve had four pilots who were competing in this event fly to our airport to check it out. Everything that we need as far as facility-wise is already on site.”

While bush pilots commonly hone the ability to take off and land in short distances in backcountry flying, it is a skill that all pilots can and should practice, making STOL competitions accessible to anyone involved in general aviation.

“Our vision at National STOL is simple: we introduce the excitement of General Aviation to a nationwide audience, challenge pilots to better themselves, and foster the next generation of aviators,” states the STOL website.

“We partner with small airports and local tourism boards to spotlight what they offer their communities while bringing in pilots and aviation enthusiasts to enjoy a safe and exciting day of competition flying.

“With our vast reach not only in person but through our live/pre-recorded broadcasts and social media engagement, we can share National STOL with a larger audience than ever.”


