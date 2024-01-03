Charlotte R. Allshouse, 89, of Brookville, died at her home on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Born October 27, 1934 in Pinecreek Township, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ruth Gathers Bowley.

On May 6, 1951 she married Richard E. Allshouse. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2002.

She retired from Brookville Glove after many years of service.

She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Brookville F.O.E.

Her pastimes included gardening, flowers, bird houses, baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Those surviving are her sons, Rick (Marie) Allshouse, Terry (Cathy) Allshouse, Tim (Cricket) Allshouse and Rod (Lorri) Allshouse; her 13 grandchildren, Tina, Ricky, Shawn, Shane, Kimberly, Cindy, T.J., Tim, Christie, Andrew, Rodney, Chris and Kristol; her 30 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Allshouse, Jr.; her sisters, Helen Sharpe and Claire Barber; as well as 1 infant great grandchild and 1 great great grandchild.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville was entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Allshouse.

All services are private.

Interment will be in Butler Cemetery, Pinecreek Township, Jefferson County.

Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Allshouse memory to Butler Cemetery Association.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

