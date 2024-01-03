Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

With a few simple variations, you can come up with different colors and flavors!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

4-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar



1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract5 to 6 tablespoons 2% milk

Directions

1. In a large bowl, beat butter until creamy. Beat in the confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and enough milk to achieve the desired consistency.

