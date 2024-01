Elaine B. Greenlee, 84, of Franklin died on December 31, 2023 at the Oakwood Heights Village, Oil City.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Warren Funeral Homes.

Full obituary to be available soon.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.