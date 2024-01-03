Gary Wayne Schrecengost, of Sacramento, CA, entered eternity on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

He was born to Joan Schrecengost Wolfe and Clair Copenhaver in Fairmount City, PA on July 29,1953.

Gary attended Redbank Valley School until 10th grade and graduated from Union High School in 1972 with high honors.

Gary went on to earn a degree at Anderson, IN.

His desire to see the west coast took him to California in the early 80’s.

He worked numerous places before retiring from the US Postal Service due a spinal cord injury which left him a quadriplegic on Feb. 2, 2011.

Gary loved to explore new places and spend time with family and friends.

He enjoyed sharing pictures and telling everyone of the places he visited.

After his injury limited his travels, he found solace in spending time in a retreat created in the backyard which included a pond with Koi fish and landscaped in flowers of all kinds as well as several varieties of fruit trees.

Survivors are a brother, Terry (Pat) Schrecengost of Distant; sisters Pat (Ben) Kundick of Hawthorn, Pam (Gary) Guntrum of Rimersburg, Linda (Tom) Lewis of Rimersburg, Cheryl Maynard of Greenville and a brother in law, Chuck Means of Grove City.

Gary had many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

Also surviving is a longtime friend, Achilles Aldana of Sacramento, CA., who became his caregiver and was a daily source of encouragement to him after his accident.

Proceding him in death was his mother and father, step-father Vincent Wolfe, sister Joanie Means of Grove City, an infant brother, Vincent Wolfe Jr., and a brother in law, Bob Maynard of Greenville.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

