Jack Romito, of Clarion, died at 6:25pm on December 29, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie surrounded by his family.

Born October 23, 1946 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late John G. Romito Jr. and Gloria Lauder.

Mr. Romito was a veteran of the Vietnam war, having served with the 25th Infantry division.

He was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion, a lifetime member of the VFW and a long time member of the American Legion.

He enjoyed visiting his family and friends in Pittsburgh and Florida.

Surviving are his fiancé, Louise Ferringer of Clarion and two sons, Chris Romito and his wife Tracy of Cranberry Township, PA and their two children Madie and Abby; and Kevin Romito and his wife Monica of Katy, TX and their two children Mia and Max.

He is also survived by a sister, Kathy Schreiber and her husband Eric of Inverness, FL.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 720 Liberty St. Clarion, PA 16214.

