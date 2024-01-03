Lawrence W. Schill, age 81, of Venus, died on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Morrison Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangments.

There will be no visitation or services.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.