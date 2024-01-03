‘Million’ Things Need to Be Done by Clarion County Commissioners in New Terms

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Looking ahead at the next four years, the newly sworn-in Clarion County Commissioners–Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Braxton White–acknowledged there is much to do in the coming years.

(Pictured above: 2024 Commissioners Braxton White, Wayne Brosius, and Ted Tharan.)

Judge Sara Seidle-Patton administered oaths early Tuesday morning at the Clarion County Courthouse, followed by the Clarion County Reorganizational Meeting held at the Administration Building on Main Street.

Brosius was elected Chairman, Tharan as Vice Chairman, and White as Secretary. This is White’s first term, while Tharan has served two terms and Brosius three.

Each commissioner was asked what they look forward to in the upcoming year.

Braxton White

“I’m looking forward to getting my sea legs and learning from these fellows. They have been accommodating the whole time, and I look forward to working with them.

“There’s a million things we need to do, but it’s just one step at a time. Before I get into the specifics, I have to sit down and meet some folks and pick up more from these two and make sure we’re all working together, working as a team.”

Wayne Brosius

“I would echo that, looking forward to the board working together. We’ve got some big projects that have already been started that we want to continue. The HVAC renovation project at the courthouse and reassessment still need to be completed, and the jail roof needs to be completed.

“We’ve got several appointments to make next year for various boards from the public and hope to keep things rolling along steadfastly.”

Ted Tharan

“I don’t have anything to add. Braxton covered it. There are a million things that need to be done. There are a million things.”

Board Assignments for 2024

Commissioner Wayne Brosius:

Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee, Prison Board of Inspectors, Records Improvement Committee, Retirement Board, Safety Committee, Salary Board, Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion (AIC) D&A Commission, Hotel Tax Committee, Housing Authority, MH/DD Advisory Board. Transportation Advisory Committee, and NWPA Job Connect Board.

Commissioner Ted Tharan:

Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Prison Board of Inspectors, Records Improvement Committee, Retirement Board, Safety Committee, Salary Board, Airport Authority, Child Death Review Team, Communication/Emergency Management, Economic Development, Emergency Food & Shelter Board, Northwest Commission, and Penn Soil Council.

Commissioner Braxton White:

Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Prison Board of Inspectors, Records Improvement Committee, Retirement Board, Safety Committee, Salary Board, Clarion Conservation District, Criminal Justice Advisory Board (CJAB), Clarion County Fair Board, Family Net Advisory Board (Clarion County Promise), Library Board, and Clarion County Planning Commission.

2024 Appointments:

– Chief Clerk – Mindy L. Frampton

– Deputy Chief Clerk – Shelly A. Parkes

– County Solicitor – Gabriel Fera PC, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Banks of Deposit for 2024:

– S&T Bank

– Clarion County Community Bank

– Top Tier Federal Credit Union

– Farmers National Bank

– First United National Bank

– Northwest Savings Bank PNC Bank

– PLGIT (PA Local Government Investment Trust)

Work Session Schedule – 2024 Work Sessions are held at 9:30 a.m. before Salary Board Meetings.

Retirement Board Meeting Schedule – 2024 Retirement Board is included in the last meeting of each month following the Salary Board Meeting.

Board of Inspectors Meeting Schedule – 2024 meetings are held in the Administration Building Conference room on the first Friday of each month.

Records Improvement Meetings – 2024 meetings are held in the Administration Building Conference room at 9:00 a.m. unless otherwise noted*

– Thursday, May 16*, 2024

– Thursday, November 21, 2024

Election Days – 2024 General Primary Tuesday, April 23, 2024

– 2024 General Election Tuesday, November 5, 2024

– Election Return Board Friday, April 26, 2024

– Election Return Board Friday, November 8, 2024

The mileage Reimbursement rate for 2024 is $0.625 per mile.

