Nancy Flick Dunmire, 84, of Kittanning, PA, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at her home.

She was born on April 25, 1939 in Rimersburg, the daughter of Herman Loyd and Mamie Elizabeth (Kriebel) Flick.

Nancy was a 1957 graduate of Kittanning High School.

She attended West Penn school of Nursing for one year, and after a back injury, switched her career to floral design, graduating from the Royal Canadian School of Floral Arts in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Nancy worked as a florist, raised her family, and then managed the family lumber company in Jeannette for over 10 years.

At retirement age, she shifted careers to diligently and tirelessly serve as Pastor for St. Mark’s United Church of Christ in Monroe, PA and St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Knox, PA for over 20 years.

She was an accomplished self-taught pianist, organist and choral director, serving with a heartfelt devotion as organist and choir director for several United Church of Christ churches, for nearly 40 years.

In addition, she was the National Director of Fellowship and Evangelism for the Evangelical and Reformed Churches and a summer camp counselor for Shadyside and

Dunkirk Camps.

She was a committed New Testament history teacher to church members, with an appetite for studying and growing in her knowledge of the scriptures within the historical context, and enthusiastically sharing this with others.

Nancy was a consummate hostess, warmly welcoming many into her home for delicious food and fun, including card games, puzzles and hosting sing-alongs, complete with a variety of musical instruments for all to play!

She was incredibly creative and enjoyed decorating, quilting, floral arranging, making wedding bouquets for family and cooking for her family, especially her husband, Ed who loved everything she made for him.

She was a lifelong learner, embracing a new challenge or adventure and teaching herself how to successfully accomplish it, whether it be managing a company,

learning a new skill, creating a church program, or planning a family motorhome trip to an unexplored area of the US.

She had a warm and generous heart, always willing to help others.

Nancy and her husband Ed were very active with the Rotary exchange student program and hosted many students over the years who became family.

She was a member of the Kittanning Rotary Club and a lifelong member of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Kittanning.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, Susen N. Dunmire and husband Douglas McIlwaine of Ashland, VA, E. Andrew Dunmire and wife Anne Thompson of Portersville, PA, and her exchange student sons Francois Saudeau and wife, Janice Mauro of Redding, CT who became part of the family in 1971 and Johan Tyrberg and wife, Katharina of Lund, Sweden who became part of the family in 1980; and her grandchildren, Benjamin Douglas McIlwaine, Nathaniel Seymour McIlwaine, Hannah Dunmire Harbaugh and husband, Rick, A. Calvin Dunmire and wife, Katy, as well as her Sister-in-Law JoAnne Flick, nieces Jodi and Dona, nephews Paul and Conrad, and their spouses, who each held her dear.

Nancy was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband Ed of 63 years, her parents Herman and Mamie Flick, and her brother, Rev. Dr. Donald Paul Flick.

Friends and families will be received from 3-6 PM on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, PA.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at the St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 333 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Samuel Swick officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA, with the Rev. Rick Harbaugh officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Nancy’s memory to Church World Services (CWS), Inc or Rotary International, Foreign Exchange Program.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend the service you may send a condolence to Nancy’s family by visiting www.bauerfuneral.com.

