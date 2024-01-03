Online Voting Opening on January 8 for Paint the Plow Program

INDIANA, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by high school students in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program.

(Pictured above: Redbank Valley School District’s Paint the Plow submission.)

Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

Earlier this year, PennDOT invited schools in our district to paint plow blades based on the statewide theme “Seat belts are always in season.”

The theme was chosen to remind motorists that seat belts save lives and should be worn year-round.

Participating schools include:

Redbank Valley School District, Union School District, and Keystone School District

Jefferson County – DuBois Area Vo-Tech School (Jeff Tech)

Leechburg Area School District

Knoch School District, Butler County Area Vo-Tech School, and Moniteau School District

United School District, River Valley School District, Penns Manor Area School District

This year, the public is invited to vote through an online survey posted on the PennDOT website www.penndot.pa.gov/PaintthePlow. The voting form can be found by clicking on the county names within the table.

Additional Paint the Plow art programs were held throughout the state and the public may vote on their favorite from each participating district. Participation is limited to one vote per person per district.

The plow photo in each district that receives the most votes between January 8 and January 15, 2024, will be deemed the “Fan Favorite” for that area.

The winners will be announced in connection with Winter Driving Safety Awareness Week on January 21 to 27, 2024.

Schools and participants are encouraged to share the link to the contest to promote voting.

PennDOT may post the pictures on statewide and regional Facebook accounts, however responses on social media will not count toward the voting totals.

For more information on PennDOT’s winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources for motorists, visit the department’s winter website.

