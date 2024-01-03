Richard J. Porter, Jr., 81, of Driftwood, died Sunday, December 31, 2023 at his home follow a period of declining health.

Born on June 17, 1942 in New Eagle, PA., he was the son of the late Richard and Priscilla Bane Porter.

Prior to his retirement as a coal miner, he was employed by Consolidated Mining.

He was a member of Sinnamahoning Volunteer Fire Department.

Those surviving are his son, Richard Porter, III; as well as his extended family; Jeff and Lee Oyler and their children; Jeffrey, Krystal, Emily, Sylvia, Willow Oyler and Jessica Lewis.

His parents and his brother, Bill Porter preceded him in death.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Porter.

There are no services planned at this time.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Sinnamahoning Volunteer Fire Department.

