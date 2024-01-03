Shirley Jean Orcutt, 85, of Corsica, PA, passed away in Brookville Hospital on December 31, 2023.

She was born on July 28, 1938, to the late John Milliron and Edith Mae Rupp Milliron Weaver in Putneyville, PA.

Shirley graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School.

She married her one-and-only forever love, Richard “Barry” Orcutt, on November 9, 1957, at Strattanville Methodist Church.

Shortly thereafter, Barry served in the US Army, which involved the newlyweds moving to various places in the United States.

During this time, Barry played guitar in a band.

On occasion, she fondly reminisced about the fun times they had and special friendships they enjoyed.

It was also during this time that Barry and Shirley started a family.

Upon Barry completing his time in the Army, they found themselves back in Pennsylvania where they were rolling stones for a little while, working hard to get established.

Several years later, she took a job at Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion, PA.

During her employment, they moved to the family farm.

After about 8 years, she quit working to expand their family, eventually raising a total of 4 children.

In addition, she felt privileged to have helped her beloved mother-in-law, Mary, who also resided on the family farm.

Through the years, many glad memories from bountiful family reunions and get-togethers of all occasions with family and friends made for a rich life.

Shirley found great enjoyment in her time spent cooking, baking, gardening, canning, reading and sewing. In later years, she and Barry were blessed with a special dog, their favorite buddy – a beagle named Baron.

She enjoyed many, many farm rides with Barry and Baron in their John Deere Gator.

She also loved her Church family.

Shirley’s faith was important to her.

She was a long-time member of the Global Methodist Church in Corsica and felt blessed to have such a wonderful Church family.

With God as her guide, she fulfilled her true heart’s desire to be a devout wife, mother and grandmother, proudly holding these roles and prioritizing them above all else.

Shirley is survived by 4 children – Jeffrey A. (Lorie) Orcutt of Reynoldsville, PA; Vicki J. (Rodney) McDowell of Flinton, PA; Timothy D. (Jill) Orcutt of Corsica, PA; Cynthia D. (Jeffrey) Bish of Brookville, PA; 6 grandchildren – Michelle Johnson of Warren, PA; Matthew Welsh of Jacksonville, FL; Levi Orcutt & Ava Orcutt of Corsica, PA; Morgan Bish & Gavin Bish of Brookville, PA; 4 great grandchildren- Cole Johnson & Paiden Johnson of Warren, PA; Wyatt Fullam & Brianna Fullam of New Ellenton, South Carolina.

Shirley is also survived by 3 sisters – Verna Foringer of New Bethlehem, PA; Esther Mae Villella of Punxsutawney, PA & Betty Eshbaugh of Kingsville, PA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Barry” Orcutt; her parents, John Milliron & Edith Mae Rupp Milliron Weaver & William Harold Weaver; a sister, Lois Himes; a son-in-law, Rick L. Welsh; and an infant grandson, Cory A. Orcutt.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 5, 2024, from 2 pm to 6 pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place at the Funeral Home at 6 pm immediately following the viewing and be officiated by Pastor Jeff Foor.

A live broadcast of the service can be viewed by following the link below his service information on www.dargyfh.com.

Interment will take place at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA.

Any memorial contributions may be made to Global Methodist Church, 473 Main Street, Corsica, PA 15829.

Her family would like to extend thanks to the Staff at Mckinley Health Center & Laurelbrooke Landing who were so kind and caring during her stay.

Shirley was a gentle, kind, loving, precious soul who will be terribly missed by everyone who knew her.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting mckinneydargy.com.

