NPRC Announces Dean List
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) has announced students who achieved Dean’s List recognition for the Fall of 2023.
Students took classes at one of over 20 different instructional locations and included:
Cameron County
Emporium – Olivia Gloss
Clearfield County
Penfield – Jacqueline Whitaker
Crawford County
Conneatutville – James Rowan
Linesville – Ciarra Mbewe
Meadville – Brittany Grajek and Mary Spoon
Spartansburg – Jack Hallberg and Mason Savitz
Titusville – Lacey Frisch
Elk County
St. Marys – Gerald Donachy, Isabelle Grunenwald, Shanda Kelsch, and Aaron Weinkauf
Erie County
Corry – Madison Braswell, Brody Burlingame, Brandi Cornell, Alexis Heiser, Hunter LaSalvia, Carson Meredith, Cameron Ricketts, and Zachary Turben
Cranesville – Heath Flick
Erie – Sharisse Dahle, Elizabeth Severance, and Sasha Venstone
Fairview – Olivia Fickenworth
Forest County
Marienville – Lauren Geraci
McKean County
Bradford – Amanda Conklin
Potter County
Galeton – Alicia Gingrich
Warren County
Pittsfield – Kara Haight
Warren – Nicholas Hamler, Lillyann Hokel, Michael Moore, Lilyah Nebinski, Savannah Nichols, Janessa Wagner, Heather Williams, and Brianna Wright
Youngsville – Taylor Mineweaser and Katlyn Sobkowski
The Dean’s List recognizes the academic achievements of students who remained in good academic standing and earned a 3.0 GPA or greater during the Fall 2023 term. This outstanding scholarship contributes to the high reputation for excellence at NPRC.
For more information, visit Northern Pennsylvania Regional College online: https://regionalcollegepa.org.
About NPRC: Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. NPRC is an open-admission, two-year institution of higher education. The College’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania. NPRC brings affordable education to a 10-county region (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Venango, and Warren). With flexible scheduling options at numerous instructional locations, attending Northern Pennsylvania Regional is an excellent option for individuals interested in furthering their education close to home. With a growing team of high-quality industry-leading instructors directing our classrooms, students are empowered by a welcoming community to change their lives and brighten their futures. NPRC is a candidate for accreditation with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). https://regionalcollegepa.org.
