PHN Charitable Foundation Offers Over $30,000 in Academic Healthcare Scholarships
SHARON, Pa (EYT) – The PHN Charitable Foundation (PHNCF) believes we must invest in our future – the future of healthcare.
Together, must ensure that there will always be well-trained doctors, nurses, technicians, and other healthcare professionals to provide the highest quality of care in our health centers.
To support this belief, every year PHNCF provides $30,000 in academic awards to students pursuing a career in the healthcare or allied health fields. Recipients have gone on to pursue careers as doctors, pharmacists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and more.
To apply, please complete the scholarship application here, if you have any questions, please contact PHN at 724-981-2875.
Scholarship recipients will be chosen by PHNCF’s Scholarship Committee and will be notified no later than May 2024. A check, made payable to the student and educational institution, will then be mailed to the educational institution.
Healthcare Scholarship FAQs:
Q: Is this scholarship limited to a certain state or county?
A: Yes, you must reside in one of the following counties in PA or OH. See list and link below.
Armstrong County (PA)
Ashtabula County (OH)
Beaver County (PA)
Blair County (PA)
Butler County (PA)
Cambria County (PA)
Centre County (PA)
Clarion County (PA)
Clearfield County (PA)
Columbia County (PA)
Crawford County (PA)
Erie County (PA)
Forest County (PA)
Huntingdon County (PA)
Indiana County (PA)
Jefferson County (PA)
Juniata County (PA)
Lawrence County (PA)
Mercer County (PA)
Mifflin County (PA)
Montour County (PA)
Northumberland County (PA)
Schuylkill County (PA)
Snyder County (PA)
Trumbull County (OH)
Union County (PA)
Venango County (PA)
Warren County (PA)
Westmoreland County (PA)
Q: Do I have to be enrolled in a 4 year college and pursuing a career as a doctor or nurse?
A: You are eligible as long as you are applying your education to a future career in healthcare or a healthcare-focused field. You can be either college-bound or currently enrolled at a public college, private college, or vocational school.
Q: Do my transcripts have to be official?
A: Unofficial transcripts are sufficient
Q: Can I apply for the PHNCF Healthcare Scholarship next year if I already applied for it this year?
A: Certainly! Not only can you apply multiple years but we encourage you to do so even if you’ve been a past recipient.
Q: What if I have any other questions?
A: Feel free to contact PHN at the following phone number or email with any other questions you may have:
Phone Number: (724) 981-2875
Email: admin@phnfoundation.net
Application Requirements
After reviewing the mission, values, and programs of PHN and PHNCF, please submit an essay containing a minimum of 600 words that explains how you could apply your education, goals and ideals at or with PHN/PHNCF to advance community health and wellness in the PHN footprint.
Applicants will be disqualified if any personal details (name, address, phone number, etc.) are listed within the essay.
G.P.A. of 3.0 or Higher (higher must provide transcripts)- Unofficial transcripts are sufficient.
Must be pursuing a degree/certificate in an Administrative/Clinical Healthcare or Healthcare-focused field.
Must reside in one of the counties Primary Health Network serves in Pennsylvania or Ohio (see Eligible Counties list above).
More information on Primary Health Network can be found at www.primary-health.net.
