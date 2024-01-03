State Police Calls: Local Student Reportedly Brings Taser to School

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Local Student Reportedly Brings Taser to School

According to a report released on Wednesday, January 3, PSP Marienville responded to W Birch Street in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a report of a weapon on school property at 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, December 21.

Police say one juvenile was found to be in possession of a handheld taser.

No further details were released.

This investigation is ongoing.

Disorderly Conduct in Harmony Township

PSP Marienville received a report of disorderly conduct in Harmony Township, Forest County, on Tuesday, January 2.

Police say an individual reportedly set up a shooting range on Loretta Drive and was shooting a high-power rifle across a dirt roadway.

The arrestee—a known 61-year-old man from Warren, Ohio—was cited with disorderly conduct.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.