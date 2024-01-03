 

State Police Calls: Local Student Reportedly Brings Taser to School

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiser 2FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Local Student Reportedly Brings Taser to School

According to a report released on Wednesday, January 3, PSP Marienville responded to W Birch Street in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a report of a weapon on school property at 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, December 21.

Police say one juvenile was found to be in possession of a handheld taser.

No further details were released.

This investigation is ongoing.

Disorderly Conduct in Harmony Township

PSP Marienville received a report of disorderly conduct in Harmony Township, Forest County, on Tuesday, January 2.

Police say an individual reportedly set up a shooting range on Loretta Drive and was shooting a high-power rifle across a dirt roadway.

The arrestee—a known 61-year-old man from Warren, Ohio—was cited with disorderly conduct.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


