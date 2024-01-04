7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, January 4, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
Today
A chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday
Snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 37. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night
Snow likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Monday Night
A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Rain and snow. High near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday
Rain and snow. High near 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
