 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, January 4, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
A chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday
Snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 37. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night
Snow likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Monday Night
A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Rain and snow. High near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday
Rain and snow. High near 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.