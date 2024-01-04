AAA: The New Year Brings Lower Gas Prices to Pennsylvania

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.414 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: 3.414

Average price during the week of December 26, 2023: $3.435

Average price during the week of January 3, 2023: 3.712

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.412 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.396. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.421 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.260.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.248 Altoona

$3.461 Beaver

$3.638 Bradford

$3.378 Brookville

$3.427 Butler

$3.390 Clarion

$3.298 DuBois

$3.295 Erie

$3.481 Greensburg

$3.456 Indiana

$3.436 Jeannette

$3.649 Kittanning

$3.453 Latrobe

$3.294 Meadville

$3.419 Mercer

$3.146 New Castle

$3.453 New Kensington

$3.385 Oil City

$3.464 Pittsburgh

$3.309 Sharon

$3.407 Uniontown

$3.599 Warren

$3.428 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen two cents over the past week $3.10. Today’s national average is 14 cents less than a month ago and 11 cents less than a year ago.

As formal trading resumes after the holiday, West Texas Intermediate opened at $71.00. Oil futures have been nearly unchanged to kick off the new year, giving up sharp gains seen last week after an Iranian warship entered the Red Sea. That action heightened tensions and fears of crude-supply disruptions sparked by attacks on shipping by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

