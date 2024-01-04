Abandoned Newborn Rescued from Trash Can by Keystone Grad After Hearing Mother’s Screams Outside

HONOLULU, Hi. (EYT) – A good Samaritan, who has only been identified as a Keystone High School graduate and student-athlete at the University of Hawaii, shared an almost unbelievable story of witnessing a homeless woman give birth to a baby girl only to put the child in a trash can and walk away.

exploreClarion.com reached out to the student and spoke to his mother. He has decided to remain anonymous.

The young man told news outlet KHON2 that he heard a woman screaming outside his Honolulu residence near the corner of Ekaha and Waialae Avenues around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 23rd. He got up, looked outside, and witnessed the child’s birth and subsequent abandonment in the trash can.

He immediately picked up his phone and called 9-1-1. Then, he went outside in disbelief.

“Just in the moment, I was in shock a little bit. Really, no words,” he said.

The young man walked to the bin, opened the lid, and saw that the baby looked healthy and was crying, which he called “a good sign.” He held the baby in his arms until the ambulance arrived.

“I broke down a little bit and started crying because I didn’t know how someone could just leave their kid like that,” he said.

Like many states across the country, Hawaii has had a Safe Haven Law since 2007. The law is intended to prevent new mothers from abandoning their children in similar cases. It allows newborns to be left at a safe place, such as a hospital, fire station, police station, or with emergency services personnel.

Specifically, Hawaii’s Safe Haven Law allows a mother with a newborn under 72 hours old to surrender her child without fear of prosecution. The child must be in what the law describes as an “unharmed condition” at the time of the surrender. The law defines “unharmed condition” as having “no evidence of injury to the newborn child’s physical or psychological health or welfare.”

Those who receive surrendered newborns are required to make all reasonable efforts to provide the child with the care necessary to preserve health and safety while in their care. Law enforcement and the state’s Department of Human Services are then notified to ensure the child is not missing before permanent care is arranged.

A child abandonment case has been opened in this case. KHON2 reported that as of December 31, the child’s mother has not been located.

“The last thing I heard, the baby was in stable condition,” according to the good Samaritan.

“I’m grateful to God that I was here at home when this all happened so that I was able to get the kid in time to save its life. It could have turned out very different if I didn’t hear the screams, and I wasn’t home.”

