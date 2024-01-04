Clarion Area Schools on Modified Lockdown as Police Search for Fugitive

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion Area Schools were placed on a “precautionary” modified lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a man with a warrant eluded capture in Clarion Borough.

According to Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck, Zephaniah A. Vickers is wanted on a bench warrant in Jefferson County. Knowing his whereabouts, Clarion Borough Police went to Vickers’ residence to serve the warrant and place him into custody. Vickers escaped through a window.

After running through backyards, Vickers was last seen headed south on South Street. Out of precaution for the safety of area students, Chief Peck ordered them inside.

Vickers was last seeing wearing a Pittsburgh Penquins Jersey and dark tossle hat.

Peck stated that he had no reason to believe that Vickers would hurt children, but ordered the lockdown and placed officers at area schools out of an abundance of caution.

“We still have not located him. School is on modified lockdown. It’s strictly precautionary,” Peck told exploreClarion.com.

“We’ll continue our search. If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please call Clarion Police.”

According to court records, a bench warrant was issued for Vickers by Jefferson County President Judge John H. Foradora on July 25 on dangerous drugs violations.

If you see Vickers, do not approach him. Instead, contact Clarion Borough Police at 814-226-9140.

