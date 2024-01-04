 

Bryan R. Lang

Thursday, January 4, 2024 @ 03:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-CDvBfIOtHfXHBTa (1)Bryan R. Lang, 36, of Rouseville, died peacefully Monday, January 1, 2024.

He was born July 1, 1987 in Warren, the beloved only child of the late: Barry and Darla White Lang.

Bryan was a 2006 graduate of Franklin High School.

He had worked as a plumber and machinist, most recently at Century Propeller in Cranberry.

He enjoyed the time he shared with his friends; floating down French Creek; boating on the Allegheny; and camping. He also enjoyed dirt bike riding in his earlier years.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Greta; and by a host of friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a number of aunts and uncles.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of Bryan’s life will be held Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 2-8 PM at Sutch’s Midway Lounge, 22 Main Street, Rouseville. All are welcome!

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Bryan’s name to the funeral home, to help defray his funeral expenses.

The Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin is in charge of the funeral arrangements.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

