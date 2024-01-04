 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Speedy Salmon Patties

Thursday, January 4, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These salmon patties are unmatched!

Ingredients

1/3 cup finely chopped onion
1 large egg, beaten

5 saltines, crushed
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 can (14-3/4 ounces) salmon, drained, bones and skin removed
2 teaspoons butter

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Crumble salmon over the mixture and mix well. Shape into 6 patties.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, fry patties in butter for 3-4 minutes on each side or until set and golden brown.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


