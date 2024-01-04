Clay Kennemuth Announces Bid for PA State House

MAYPORT, Pa. (EYT) – Clay Kennemuth, of Mayport, officially announced his candidacy for the Republican primary of the 63rd Legislative District in the Pennsylvania State House on January 4, 2024,

Kennemuth, who has served his community as a paramedic, nurse, and firefighter, is deeply committed to addressing the critical issues that affect rural Pennsylvanians, particularly those in the 63rd District.

“I have dedicated my life to public service and I am eager to continue that commitment as your State Representative,” said Kennemuth in the release. “With our local Fire and EMS coverage rapidly declining and services dwindling, I am ready to bring this pressing issue to the foreground.”

Kennemuth recognizes the urgent need to address the substandard reimbursement for EMS services and is committed to ensuring these companies can afford to pay professional wages to their EMTs and Paramedics. As State Representative, Kennemuth promises to fight for legislation that reallocates tax money away from unnecessary spending, directing it toward rural volunteer fire departments instead.

In addition to providing scholarship dollars and creating career pathways to encourage more people into public safety, Kennemuth is also committed to advocating for minimum safe staffing ratios for nurses in hospitals.

“Research consistently shows that lower ratios result in fewer patient injuries and deaths, as well as more satisfying careers for nurses. These ratios are in everyone’s best interest,” Kennemuth added.

Kennemuth pledges to support small businesses, small farmers, and companies that utilize natural resources responsibly, including coal, natural gas, and oil services.

“Pennsylvania is a state rich in these resources, and it’s time we take full advantage of them,” he insisted. “Small businesses and farms can trust me to deliver votes on legislation that supports them.”

“I have achieved the Daisy Award for my compassion, and am always there to help a neighbor in need in their most dire days, and I am excited to take my knowledge and compassion to be the next Representative of the 63rd District of the Pennsylvania General Assembly.”

Finally, Kennemuth expressed his gratitude to outgoing Representative Donna Oberlander and his excitement about the journey ahead.

“I am excited to start this journey because I am the 63rd District. I’ve spent my life learning how Harrisburg supports only the urban areas of our state. As we move into the information age, we need a new vision grounded in time-honored values. I am thrilled to bring my knowledge and compassion to the role as the next Representative of the 63rd District of the Pennsylvania General Assembly.”

