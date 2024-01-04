Dara Jean Shontz, age 62, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at 11:58AM on Wednesday, January 3, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Dara was born on July 20, 1961 in Oil City to the late H. Lyle and Nancy J. Stanley Shontz.

After graduating from Oil City High School in 1981, Dara worked a number of different jobs throughout her life.

Always a hard worker, Dara began working at the Plumer Store while still in high school.

She had also been employed by Riverside, Blair Call Center, Reese Brothers, Telereach, Tobey’s Pizza, Sugarcreek Station, Wal-Mart, and Four Star Pizza.

Dara also enjoyed babysitting for many children through the years, who loved her dearly.

Dara enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with her son Mark, and most recently, spotting deer with her sister, Sally.

She was also a Steelers fanatic, with a particular affection for Troy Polamalu.

Dara was well known for living her life on her own terms, without concern for society’s acceptable standards.

But she also loved people without bounds, and gave whatever she could to anyone who needed it.

Dara left this world as an organ donor, leaving the gift of life as her final offering.

Dara will be greatly missed by her loving son, Mark Andrew Smith.

She is also survived by her siblings Tambra (Michael) Eismont, Marlene (Bob) Aylesworth, Andrew Shontz, and Sally Shontz (John Krosnicki).

Dara will be fondly remembered by her nieces Angela Kuhaneck, Tina Eismont, Sarah Reed, Beth Martin, Michelle Krosnicki, and her nephew Matthew Myers.

She adored her great nieces and nephews Lexie, Lanie, Jordan, Christian, Georgia, Madisyn, Vaughn, Tanner, Landen, Ryan, Liya, Karen, Mya, Michael, Abby, Addison, Aspen, Brennan, Alex, and Ella.

Dara was preceded in death by her precious beautiful daughter, Danielle Lynn Smith, her parents H. Lyle and Nancy J. Shontz, and grandparents, Maxine Stanley, and Howard and Opal Shontz.

A memorial service will be held at the First Church of God in Oil City on Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM with Pastor Brenda Sneddan officiating.

Memorials may be made in Dara’s name to Center for Organ Recover & Education, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15238 or to The ARC of Clarion & Venango Counties, 21 Fairview Ave, Oil City, PA 16301.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

