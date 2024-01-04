Cherished mother, Helen Louise (Hinds) Guth died on Jan. 1, 2024, at Wesbury in Meadville.

Born in Oil City on May 17, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Frederick Taylor Hinds and Helen (McDonald) Hinds.

She attended Oil City public schools, graduated from Oil City High School in 1946, and was a life-long member of St. Stephen Church.

She married Ralph Joseph Guth of Venus in 1950, a union that lasted 63 years, until his death in 2013.

Helen’s first love was her family, including nine children, R. Thomas Guth of Newport, NC. Michael J. Guth of Seneca, Mary A. Guth of Ellington, CT, Patricia J. Layne of Pleasantville, Margaret (Peg) Jones of Oil City, John F. Guth of Meadville, Christopher J. Guth of Clarion, Phillip G. Guth of Annandale, VA and Karen M. Guth of Avalon, PA.

She was a devoted mother with cheerful patience for the endless rounds of cooking, cleaning, and laundry, often done while humming a favorite hymn.

Helen’s circle of love extended to her sons and daughters-in-law, including Charlotte Guth, Barbara Guth, Thomas Fulton, Al Layne, Sandy Guth (deceased 2022), David Jones, Sharon Guth, and Shawn Guth.

She was delighted to be grandmother of sixteen: Mark Guth, Becky Nagel, Emily Schlemmer, Steven Guth, Anne and David Fulton, Holly and Mac Layne, Jason Fox, Angela Kutchravy, Toby Lang, Eric, Ben and Allison Guth, and Sarah and Miles Guth. She also embraced fifteen great-grandchildren: Lily, Juniper and Laurel Nagel, Grayson and Aiden Gay, Justin and Kayla Fagley, Arik and Zachary Krutchravy, Macie and Zoey Fox, Eli and Noah Guth, River Schlemmer and Caleb Hirsch.

Helen was known for her kindness and service to the community. At St. Stephen Church, she did everything from clearing tables after Rosary Society dinners to chairing the rummage sale committee.

At St. Stephen School and Venango Catholic High School, she helped with CCD, fundraisers, PTO and countless other activities.

She was a founding member of the local chapter of Pennsylvanians for Human Life, and participated for many years in the group’s bus trips to Washington, D.C.

She volunteered at St. Elizabeth’s Center. She served meals at the Salvation Army Meal Center for over 20 years.

She was generous to many charities that fed, housed, and educated people in need.

She was a loyal friend, member of a monthly card club made up of new and old friends who supported each other in joy and sorrow for over 60 years.

Helen grew up with four brothers, Robert, Francis, James and Frederick Hinds and a sister, Mary (Hinds) Allen, all of whom predeceased her.

She will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews and their children.

The family would like to thank Helen’s fellow residents at Wesbury’s Cribbs Center, who befriended her and made her welcome, as well as Wesbury’s staff, who went the extra mile to make her final years safe and comfortable.

Visitation will be at Morrison Funeral Home on Monday, January 8, 2024, from 3 to 6 pm.

A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 10 am in St. Stephen Church with Rev. John Miller, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Stephen School, 214 Reed St., Oil City, PA 16301, St. Elizabeth Center, 311 Emerald St., Oil City, PA 16301, Wesbury Foundation Benevolent Fund, 31 N. Park Ave., Meadville, PA 16335, or to the charity of one’s choice.

