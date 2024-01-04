Kevin Borchert, 52, of Green, passed away at his residence on January 2, 2024, after a short illness.

He was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania, on July 28, 1971, to James and Beverley (Hill) Borchert.

Kevin was a 1989 graduate of Oil City Area High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Edinboro State, in 1993.

Kevin was sworn into the Drug Enforcement Administration in 1997 and served as a Special Agent for 27 years in the Cleveland district office.

Kevin loved hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

He was an avid fan of the Steelers and Penguins.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Holly; daughter, Hannah; son, Nathan; sisters, Melody (Tom) Foster and Shelly (Greg) Etzel; 5 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews; as well as his dog Maisy.

A funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, Ohio 44319.

Family and friends may call on Friday from 2 to 4 P.M. and 6 to 8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Kevin’s name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

