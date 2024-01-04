Rimersburg Woman Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Daughter

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg woman is facing criminal charges for reportedly assaulting her daughter during a domestic incident.

Court documents show the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Paige Banas, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, SCCRPD Officer Jaime Rinker was dispatched to the 100 block of Atchison Way in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, for a family dispute around 5:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26.

According to the complaint, a domestic incident became physical between Paige Banas and a known female victim, who lives at the same residence.

Upon arrival, Officer Rinker noted in the complaint that Banas became very angry and screamed that her child was fine. Banas would not calm down enough to speak with Officer Rinker.

According to the complaint, the female victim told Officer Rinker that Banas had pulled her hair, and she had scratches on her arm. Scratches were observed on the female’s arm.

Banas reportedly admitted to pulling the victim’s hair, the complaint states.

It was noted in the complaint that the police department has responded multiple times to calls between Banas and this same victim in the past.

Banas was arraigned at 11:27 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27, on the following charges in front of Judge Miller:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The above charges were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 2.

The case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

