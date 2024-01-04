Pa. Capitol Police Swear in New Officers, Launch Statewide Marketing Campaign to Recruit More Public Servants

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Wednesday, January 3, Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) Secretary Reggie McNeil and Pennsylvania Capitol Police Superintendent Joe Jacob rang in the New Year by welcoming and swearing-in three new officers to the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Police.

They are the second class to complete the Department’s Recruit Program, which covers the cost of the police academy and Act 120 certification.

“DGS and the Capitol Police are committed to recruiting qualified police officer candidates and providing the resources needed to ensure the safety and well-being of our Commonwealth communities and workplaces,” said DGS Secretary Reggie McNeil. “Upon launching the Capitol Police Recruit Program last year, the Capitol Police continues to attract its largest number of recruits since the pandemic. The swearing in of three new officers, and the pipeline of candidates completing the necessary training to become Capitol Police Officers, is the result of those efforts. Congratulations to Officers Anthony, Valentine, and Kravits on becoming valued members of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Police.”

The Capitol Police Recruit Program enables successful candidates to attend the full-time Act 120 certification academy for six months, complete their officer field training, and become full-time PA Capitol Police Officers.

The program, implemented in 2023, enables the Capitol Police to create an employment pipeline for future law enforcement professionals.

Through the program, qualified candidates are recruited and offered the opportunity to have their costs covered for their Act 120 certification, equipment, and other associated costs.

“Since the Capitol Police Recruit Program was introduced, it has resulted in seven new officers coming to the Department – with five more recruits entering the Act 120 Certification Program this month,” Superintendent Joe Jacob said. “The Recruit Program has given us a way to invest in our workforce of the future and places these new officers in a great position and opportunity to expand their skill sets, gain new experiences, and be a part of an organization that recognizes their important role in protecting and serving our community.

Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony brings the total of sworn officers in the Capitol Police to 84. The three officers sworn in today are:

Officer Devin Anthony – Officer Anthony is from Shermans Dale, PA, and graduated from West Perry High School. Before joining the PA Capitol Police, he was a Community Service Officer with the Mechanicsburg Police Department. He looks forward to helping and protecting members of the community while also learning how to be a great officer.

– Officer Anthony is from Shermans Dale, PA, and graduated from West Perry High School. Before joining the PA Capitol Police, he was a Community Service Officer with the Mechanicsburg Police Department. He looks forward to helping and protecting members of the community while also learning how to be a great officer. Officer Andrew Valentine – Officer Valentine grew up in Carroll County, MD, and graduated from Westminster High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from the Pennsylvania State University at Harrisburg–Capitol College. Before joining the PA Capitol Police, he operated his own personal training business. He is looking forward to a rewarding career that allows him to help people and challenges him to be a better person every day.

– Officer Valentine grew up in Carroll County, MD, and graduated from Westminster High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from the Pennsylvania State University at Harrisburg–Capitol College. Before joining the PA Capitol Police, he operated his own personal training business. He is looking forward to a rewarding career that allows him to help people and challenges him to be a better person every day. Officer Kade Kravits – Officer Kravitz is from Shavertown, PA, and graduated from Dallas High School. Before joining the PA Capitol Police, he attended King’s College where he was also a member of the wrestling team and served as an admissions ambassador. He also worked at the Odessey Fitness Club in Wilkes-Barre as a personal trainer. He looks forward to starting his law enforcement career alongside his fellow officers and working in the beautiful Pennsylvania Capitol Building and surrounding areas where he’ll be able to help the public and others who work there.

Superintendent Jacob also noted that the Capitol Police have taken another significant step to kick-off 2024 with the launch of a statewide recruitment campaign titled “Courage. Professionalism. Dedication.”

The campaign is currently running now through the end of February.

“We have to be deliberate about our desire to recruit quality people into the law enforcement field while at the same time getting our name out there as a viable employer,” Superintendent Jacob said. “This campaign will help us further spread the word about the employment opportunities available with the Capitol Police and give the public a better perspective and appreciation for who we are and what we do.”

The Capitol Police Recruit Program is currently accepting applications through March 1, 2024, for the July – December 2024 Act 120 Certification Academy.

All interested individuals are encouraged to apply.

For more information on the PA Capitol Police, visit www.employment.pa.gov/capitolpolice.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.