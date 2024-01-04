Sandra J. Glass, 69, of Oil City, PA, passed away Tuesday Jan. 2, 2024 at her home.

Born July 4, 1954 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward Glass and Annetta Jean Delp McCurry.

Sandra attended Oil City Schools.

A homemaker, Sandy enjoyed talking to friends and family on the phone.

She was a prankster and enjoyed a good laugh.

Sandy enjoyed flowers, her favorite color was blue, and she was proud of the U.S. Flag as she was born on July 4.

Surviving are two children: Dawn Britt, Jamie Glass; and the following grandchildren: Jamie Glass, Brandi King, Alexandra Glass, Joshua Glass, Zachary Glass, Cameron Glass, Richard E. Britt III and Brianna M. Britt.

She is also survived by a brother: Jerry Delp and his wife Darlyne of Leland, NC; and by four sisters: Wanda Shields & her husband of Clarion, Connie Alex & her husband Henry of Aynor, SC, Tina Gahring of Oil City, Jenny Harbaugh & her husband Jeff of Lake City; and her significant other: Pete O’Neill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Timothy Gammello and a sister Rosella Aites and her step father Dave McCurry.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

