Blane Gold to Be Featured on Debut of Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show

Thursday, January 4, 2024 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

blane-goldCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The local sports scene is about to get a lot more exciting as the Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show is set to make its debut on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 7 p.m.

(PHOTO: 2020 archive photo of Redbank Valley Head Coach Blane Gold. Photo by Ryan Kunselman.)

Viewers will be able to catch the show, hosted live from The Haskell House on Main Street in Clarion, on www.exploreclarion.com.

The inaugural episode will be hosted by Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis. Special guests for the show will be Redbank Valley Head Coach Blane Gold and team captains Caden Adams and Brandon Ross.

redbank-chevy-2023

The Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show aims to provide viewers with an up-close and personal look into sports in our area. It will be a weekly fixture, airing each Thursday at 7 p.m., featuring a variety of guests from the local sports scene for engaging discussions, exclusive interviews, and fresh perspectives.

Don’t forget to tune in every Thursday at 7 p.m. on www.exploreclarion.com for the latest updates and discussions on local sports.

