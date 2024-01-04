Clarion Forest VNA’s Mix ‘n Mingle at The Haskell House Deemed a Success

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Building camaraderie amongst her employees is paramount to Clarion Forest VNA’s CEO Lisa Steiner, so holding a staff appreciation get-together at The Haskell House in December served that purpose.

Lisa Steiner told exploreClarion.com that the Mix ‘n Mingle Employee Appreciation party held in the afternoon of December 12th was a twist on the usual holiday party.

“Out of respect, we have different religious (affiliations) here, so we decided to call it a ’Mix ‘n Mingle’ and a staff appreciation get-together versus a holiday party.”

Steiner, who also serves as Chief Nursing Officer, explained she wanted to build camaraderie among her employees, who predominantly work from home or in the field.

“We typically come into the office maybe once a week,” Steiner explained. “We’ve hired a lot of new staff, but we don’t really get to know each other and see each other like we used to before. We used to come to the office every day. Now, (our employees) start from home, and they finish from home.”

With the help of VNA employee Christie Stitt, there were many activities, from ‘get-to-know-you’ games to table games and a large grazing board, courtesy of Miola Macarons.

“I have to credit Christie. She coordinated the party and came up with all these new ideas just so staff could get to know each other,” Steiner noted.

The focus of the party not only centered on familiarizing the employees but also concentrated on instilling teamwork, a very important skill, according to Steiner.

“Learning to deal with conflict is important,” she said. “The only thing that is constant is change. So, change is sometimes difficult, but, if you work as a team, it doesn’t have to be difficult.”

Steiner further explained that it often takes a team to help a patient on their road to recovery.

“I just really want to encourage teamwork because that actually affects the quality of our care,” she stressed. “If you can work as a team and figure out how to get a patient from point A to point B, that’s a reward, and you have to have teamwork to make it happen.”

Blended Nutrition also provided refreshments that included a wide range of “mocktail” flavors, from malt cider to winter white sangria, orange cream, and even candied cranberry.

The party also helped instill a “family-friendly” workplace atmosphere which is important to Steiner as a boss.

“I want to create—and we have—a very family-friendly workplace office. I always said that if anything happens to you, Clarion Forest VNA is the best place to work,” she said. “My one employee said ‘My little girl is down at preschool. Is it okay if I bring her?’ I’m like, ‘absolutely’ and she brought her from preschool to the event. That’s the kind of atmosphere I want to have here at the VNA. It’s tough. There aren’t enough daycare providers, and we’re all doing the best we can here.”

Approximately 70 employees and their families attended the party. Out of a total of 78 employees, Steiner said it was a “pretty good turnout.”

The employees ranged from registered nurses, LPNs, physical and occupational therapists, social workers, home health aides, speech therapists, administrative staff, the VNA’s Clinical Information Department, schedulers, private duty caregivers, and adult daily living center employees.

Entertainment was provided by Alex Vincent and Dianne Orange.

“(Vincent and Orange) donated their time, and they didn’t want to be paid,” Steiner noted. “They donated their time because they just believe in what our agency does.”

Steiner also noted that her favorite moment of the afternoon was watching her employees interact while playing the games.

“We’re encouraging teamwork and professionalism in getting through a difficult patient—or something difficult that happened here at the agency,” she said.

“We lost a really wonderful coworker, and it was a difficult time, but you know, I saw these employees pull together and we made it through. So, that’s why teamwork is important.”

