SPONSORED: Gatesman Auto Body Has an Immediate Opening for an Automotive Painter/Technician

Thursday, January 4, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Gatesman Auto Body has an immediate opening for a full-time automotive painter/auto body technician.

Gatesman Auto Body has been a family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 70 years.

Pay is based on experience and skill level. Benefits are available with weekends off and paid holidays.

Gatesman Auto Body looks forward to hearing from you.

For questions about this postion please call 814-226-9468 or email info@gatesmanautobody.com

Apply in person at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA, 16235.

Hours
Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Closed

