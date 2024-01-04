State Police Calls: Woman Facing Drug Charges; Domestic Dispute

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

DUI in Forest County

A Buffalo, New York woman, 27, faces potential drug charges following a traffic stop in Jenks Township, Forest County, according to a report released by the Pennsylvania State Police’s Marienville Patrol Unit.

The incident occurred on Cherry Street at Hemlock Street on December 30, 2023, at 12:42 AM. Trooper Ostrowski conducted the stop due to a summary traffic violation.

During the investigation, Trooper Ostrowski discovered the woman was in possession of a THC vape pen.

The woman was driving a 2023 Buick Encore at the time of the stop. Charges are pending.

Domestic Dispute

A domestic dispute in Tionesta, Pennsylvania resulted in charges for both parties involved, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police’s Marienville Patrol Unit.

The incident was first reported on January 1, 2024, at 10:07 PM after an abandoned 9-1-1 call was made from a Pine Lane residence in Green Township, Forest County Upon arrival, officers found the situation to be an inactive domestic dispute involving a 38-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man, both residents of Tionesta.

Both individuals are now facing charges. The woman was arrested and taken to Warren County Jail. Details of her charges were not immediately available.

The man was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Harassment through Magisterial District Judge 37-4-93. The specifics of these charges have yet to be detailed.

Trooper Gerg is leading the investigation.

