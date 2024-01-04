 

Tractor-Trailer Crashes into Utility Pole in Clarion Borough

Thursday, January 4, 2024 @ 01:01 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

26A72E11-9DDC-4216-B921-31D33EC55A08CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole in Clarion Borough on Thursday morning.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, for a tractor-trailer that accidentally crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Corbett Street and Greenville Avenue, in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 8:24 a.m.

Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck declined to comment on the incident.


