Tractor-Trailer Crashes into Utility Pole in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole in Clarion Borough on Thursday morning.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, for a tractor-trailer that accidentally crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Corbett Street and Greenville Avenue, in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 8:24 a.m.

Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck declined to comment on the incident.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.