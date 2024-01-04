Upcoming Short-Term Lane Closures Announced for I-80 Eastbound Canoe Creek Bridge Reconstruction

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) are announcing two upcoming short-term left lane closures on Interstate 80 in Clarion County to support the I-80 Canoe Creek Bridge Reconstruction project.

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, the left lane of eastbound Interstate 80 between Exits 53 and 60 will be closed for construction activities between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

On Friday, January 5, 2024, the left lane of westbound Interstate 80 between Exits 53 and 60 will be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

This project is part of the ongoing PennDOT Major Bridges P3 Program.

Bridging Pennsylvania Developers – I (BPD-I) is led jointly by Macquarie Capital and Shikun & Binui USA as Lead Project Developers and Equity Members.

The Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) joint venture (JV) consortium includes the design and construction expertise of S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh) and FCC Construction. S&B USA Construction is the construction arm of Shikun & Binui Ltd.

It is also the parent company of Fay, S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh), one of the four BPC Major Bridge subcontractors. Other Major Bridge subcontractors include the H&K Group (Skippack), Kokosing Construction Company (Pittsburgh, PA), Wagman Heavy Civil (York), and Lead Designer Michael Baker International (Pittsburgh).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

