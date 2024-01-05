 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, January 5, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday
Snow likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday Night
Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Monday Night
A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 1pm. High near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Wednesday
Rain and snow. High near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

