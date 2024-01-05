Balanced Scoring, Tough Defense Leads Clarion-Limestone to Win Over Cranberry; North Clarion Topples Union/A-C Valley



SENECA, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Clarion-Limestone girls basketball team held Cranberry to single digits in three of the four quarters while placing three players in double figures in scoring in a 51-34 victory over the Berries in Cranberry on Friday evening.

(Pictured above, Jenna Dunn)

Jenna Dunn paced C-L (3-8 overall) with 16 points while also grabbing seven rebounds. Hannah Beggs added 11 points with seven steals, and Julianna Schwabenbauer collected 10 points. In all, eight of the 11 girls who played for the Lions entered the scoring column.

“We had three in double figures tonight, which is really nice to see,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “It’s really nice that others have to look at that as well and it could give them something to think about.”

The C-L defense held Cranberry to eight points in each of the first three quarters while the Berries collected 10 in the fourth quarter.

“I felt we showed glimpses of good defense against Karns City the other night,” said Simpson. “Tonight, though, we were able to take that a little further and it showed. The girls stepped out on their shooters and did a nice job of not giving them too many open looks. We’re growing and we’re getting better. It was a good team win tonight.”

Hailey Gregory paced Cranberry with 12 points while Sarah Schoch, Raegan Antrilli, and Avery Coe each scored five points.

Both teams struggled offensively in the opening quarter as the game would end up in an 8-8 tie after the first eight minutes.

C-L would score the first nine points of the second quarter to take a 17-8 lead. However, after a Cranberry timeout, the Berries would respond with a 5-0 run to close to within four at 17-13. C-L would hold a 19-16 lead at halftime.

Gregory would score all eight points for Cranberry in the second quarter.

With Cranberry trailing by two at 21-19 with 5:31 to play in the third, Beggs would start a 10-1 run with a three-pointer as the Lions would open an 11-point 31-20 lead by the 3:21 mark.

Cranberry would close the gap to seven at 31-24 by the 2:18 mark before C-L closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to push the lead back to 13 at 37-24 after three quarters.

The lead would grow to as many as 20 at 46-26 with C-L starting the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run. Cranberry would hold an 8-5 edge the rest of the way to set the final score.

“The girls are starting to recognize what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Simpson. “Hannah had a strong game at both ends of the floor tonight. I’m proud of her and the rest of the girls for that matter.”

NORTH CLARION 59, UNION/A-C VALLEY 28

Lily Homan continued her standout senior season with 18 points and Ainsley Hartle added 10 to lead the Wolves to a win.

Homan scored 10 in the first quarter as North Clarion raced out to a 20-1 lead. The advantage swelled to 42-12 at the half.

Kyler Freeman and Akeela Greenawalt each scored nine and Brooke Steinman added eight for the Wolves.

Maddy Dehart led Union/A-C Valley with 11 points.

REDBANK VALLEY 55, KEYSTONE 30

Izzy Bond scored 22 points and Addy Bond added 16 to lead the Bulldogs.

Elaina Carrico added 10 for Redbank Valley.

Ashlee Albright led Keystone with nine.

FOREST 43, TIDIOTE 5

Kaylie Rooke had 20 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots to lead the Fires.

Amber Guzzi added 18 points and seven boards and also had five steals.

(Mike Kilroy contributed to this report)

