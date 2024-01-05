Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Beef Noodle Soup

This delicious soup only takes minutes—but tastes like it simmers all day!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion



2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) of Italian stewed tomatoes2 cans (10-1/2 ounces each) beef broth2 cups frozen mixed vegetables or 1 can (15 ounces) mixed vegetables1 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 cup uncooked medium egg noodles

Directions

1. In a Dutch oven, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, 5-7 minutes, crumbling beef; drain. Add the tomatoes, broth, vegetables, and seasonings. Bring to a boil; add noodles. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook until noodles are tender, 10-15 minutes.

